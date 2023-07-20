Summertime Sadness! Thursday was the hottest day of the week

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Temperatures will begin to cool down after experiencing one of the hottest days of the week.

Expect breezy conditions in the Redmond, Warm Springs and Prineville areas, gusting upwards of 26 mph, through Thursday night.

Temperatures will remain between the upper 80's and low 90’s through Sunday, with Warm Springs reaching upwards of 98 degrees.

