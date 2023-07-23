Skip to Content
Weather

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees as we move into a new week

KTVZ
By
July 21, 2023 3:12 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Evening temperatures for the next few nights will remain between 40 and 58 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s over the High Desert, to lower 90s in the mountains, for the new few days. Expect light northwest wind becoming west, gusting upwards of 11 mph now and, the next couple of days.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content