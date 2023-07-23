Temperatures will cool down a few degrees as we move into a new week

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Evening temperatures for the next few nights will remain between 40 and 58 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s over the High Desert, to lower 90s in the mountains, for the new few days. Expect light northwest wind becoming west, gusting upwards of 11 mph now and, the next couple of days.

