An Air Quality Alert will remain with us through Thursday morning

Good Wednesday morning Central Oregon! I hope you’ve been able to push through the smoky conditions here on the High Desert.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory – in effect, now through Thursday morning.

Wildfires are burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions, will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

Breezy conditions will remain on the High Desert through Thursday night, gusting upwards of 31 mph.

Expect widespread haze on Wednesday with areas of smoke. Those hazy conditions may stay with us for the next few days.

Temperatures have cooled to the low to upper 80’s as compared to last week. We’ll remain in the 80’s through Friday. The Warm Springs area will be slightly warmer, in the low 90’s.

Have a sparkling day!