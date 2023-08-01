Smoky haze remains, spotty showers or storms possible late week

The pattern of heat and smoke remains overnight and into Wednesday morning as the Air Quality Alert for Deschutes County lingers until noon. There may be an extension of the alert as more information becomes available, but for now it is set to expire on Wednesday.

The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s as we push toward the weekend.

A noticeable increase in cloud cover is expected on Thursday with some of the computer models indicating some spotty showers late in the day. There should be enough dry air at the surface to evaporate any raindrops that fall from the base of the clouds Thursday, so I do not expect we will see any rain.

Friday may provide us with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon so if you are planning a hike late in the day Friday, you may want to keep an eye to the sky. The location of the possible rain shower activity should be over the high desert, but the mountains may be able to squeeze out some rain as well.

Over the weekend the dry and warm pattern returns. Highs in the middle to upper 80s along with some partly cloudy skies.

As for the Bedrock Fire, as of Tuesday morning there have been over 10k acres burned and only 3% containment.

