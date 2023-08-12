A heat wave is coming to Central Oregon

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Hope you’re enjoying your warm but hazy weekend.

An Air Quality Alert is back in effect, and expiring on Sunday at 3PM. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

It is all about the heat moving forward this week.

Expect breezy conditions on the High Desert, gusting upwards of 25 mph, through Sunday night.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night with a low in the upper 50’s. Expect hot temperatures on Sunday, upper 80’s to mid 90’s.

Temperatures will continue to rise into next week with temperatures in the mid 90’s to over 100 degrees.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US