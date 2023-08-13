Skip to Content
Weather

An Excessive Heat Warning will hit the High Desert on Monday

KTVZ
By
today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:58 PM

Happy summer and hope you had a good weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect beginning Monday at 11AM, ending Thursday at 11PM.

The hottest temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday afternoon with widespread temperatures exceeding 100 degrees for most of the lower elevations. Confidence is still very high (90-100%) in exceeding 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures in the mid 60’s to 70’s will provide very limited overnight relief.

Expect breezy conditions on the High Desert, gusting upwards of 25 mph, through Sunday night.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content