An Excessive Heat Warning will hit the High Desert on Monday

Happy summer and hope you had a good weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect beginning Monday at 11AM, ending Thursday at 11PM.

The hottest temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday afternoon with widespread temperatures exceeding 100 degrees for most of the lower elevations. Confidence is still very high (90-100%) in exceeding 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures in the mid 60’s to 70’s will provide very limited overnight relief.

Expect breezy conditions on the High Desert, gusting upwards of 25 mph, through Sunday night.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US