Hazy conditions, warm temperatures and a slight chance of rain this weekend

How you doin’ Central Oregon? Happy Saturday!

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory, in effect until Sunday, ending at noon.

As we keep an eye out on other parts of the country, specifically Southern California, tropical storm Hilary will make an historic landfall. Not since 1939 has a tropical storm hit the California coast.

Expect widespread haze through at least Sunday night. Winds will pick up, gusting upwards of 22 mph, through Saturday night.

Warm temperatures will continue throughout our weekend – low to mid 80’s with Warm Springs topping out in the low 90’s. Evening temperatures will range from the upper 40’s to upper 50’s.

Rain is possible Saturday, but not from Hilary. Some rain is possible Sunday which will be from the outer bands of Hilary. The bulk of showers will be in SE Oregon.

