Surrounding fires have turned Central Oregon smoky, and there’s a slight chance of showers

How you doin’ Central Oregon? Hope you’re enjoying your Sunday.

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect now, and expiring on Tuesday at 5PM. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

Expect widespread haze and smoke, Sunday. Partly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures in the upper 70’s to mid 80’s for the next few days with upper 40’s to upper 50’s in the evenings

Moisture associated with the remnants of hurricane Hilary, will arrive Sunday evening and will impact the area through Tuesday.

Due to excess rainfall and the potential for flooding, a Flood Watch is in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon, for portions of northeast Oregon including: Grande Ronde Valley, Northern and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, and Wallowa County.

Windy conditions will pick up on Sunday evening, gusting upwards of 22 mph, through Monday evening.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US