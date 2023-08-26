Rain and more smoke expected through the weekend

Happy weekend Central Oregon!

Looks like we may be getting some rain in the east on Saturday evening, but not sure much will arrive in and around Bend or Redmond or other cities along the 97 corridor.

The main issue this weekend will be the warming trend. Highs in the upper 80s and mostly low 90s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Air Quality is always a challenge. Looks like the region will be dealing with more smoke. Smoke from the Lookout fire, will break hazy conditions to the High Desert, again.

We have an Air Quality Alert in place until Sunday evening.

Next chance for rain isn't until Tuesday, that will be when the temperatures dip again. Expect temperatures in the mid 70s by Tuesday and lingering through the rest of the work week.

