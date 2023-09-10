Skip to Content
More sunshine and nice temperatures expected on the High Desert this week

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

As our Air Quality remains in the “green” for “good” expect much sunshine and nice temperatures for the next few days.

Evening temperatures will dip down between 40 and 50 degrees, while daytime temperatures will hover from the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Hurricane Lee is still expected to be a Major Hurricane over the weekend (Cat 3 or Higher), but will not impact any islands or land masses.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

