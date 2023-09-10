More sunshine and nice temperatures expected on the High Desert this week

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

As our Air Quality remains in the “green” for “good” expect much sunshine and nice temperatures for the next few days.

Evening temperatures will dip down between 40 and 50 degrees, while daytime temperatures will hover from the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Hurricane Lee is still expected to be a Major Hurricane over the weekend (Cat 3 or Higher), but will not impact any islands or land masses.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US