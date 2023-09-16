Haze and warm temperatures expected this weekend

Happy Saturday Central Oregon! The big story will be the arrival of Hurricane Lee on the shores of Nova Scotia sometime before the end of the day, Saturday. We’re not, really expecting a big deal as the cyclone will be downgraded to a Tropical Storm by the time the eye moves inland.

By the way, temperatures for Saturday, in Bend was at 93 degrees in 1979, and Redmond was 97 degrees in 2008.

Expect areas of smoke. Mostly clear tonight with a low of around 55 degrees.

We’re looking at smoke and haze by Sunday. Some clouds likely late in the day Sunday, then some much cooler conditions heading into next week. Looks like 70s early in the work week then 60s at the end.

