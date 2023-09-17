Skip to Content
Weather

Smoke-filled skies and cooling temperatures expected

KTVZ
By
September 17, 2023 2:33 PM
Published 2:31 PM

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Hope you’re enjoying your Sunday.

Post-tropical cyclone Lee is forecast to gradually weaken over the next couple days before moving out into the Atlantic Ocean away from Canada, as officials in Florida announce at least one death due to the storm.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday morning for Curry and Josephine counties due to smoke from the Anvil and Smith River Complex fires. Crook and Deschutes counties have been added to the advisory.

We’re looking at smoke and haze by Sunday. Some clouds likely late in the day Sunday, then some much cooler conditions heading into next week. Looks like 70s early in the work week then 60s at the end.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content