Smoke-filled skies and cooling temperatures expected

How you doin’ Central Oregon! Hope you’re enjoying your Sunday.

Post-tropical cyclone Lee is forecast to gradually weaken over the next couple days before moving out into the Atlantic Ocean away from Canada, as officials in Florida announce at least one death due to the storm.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday morning for Curry and Josephine counties due to smoke from the Anvil and Smith River Complex fires. Crook and Deschutes counties have been added to the advisory.

We’re looking at smoke and haze by Sunday. Some clouds likely late in the day Sunday, then some much cooler conditions heading into next week. Looks like 70s early in the work week then 60s at the end.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US