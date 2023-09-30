Skip to Content
Sunny and breezy this weekend

Published 3:31 PM

Happy Saturday Central Oregon. Hope you’re having a lovely weekend.

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday evening with temperatures between 25 and 35 degrees.

We’re looking a breezy conditions on the High Desert, gusting upwards of 20 mph, through Monday evening.

There’s a slight chance of showers by Monday night.

