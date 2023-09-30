Sunny and breezy this weekend
Happy Saturday Central Oregon. Hope you’re having a lovely weekend.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday evening with temperatures between 25 and 35 degrees.
We’re looking a breezy conditions on the High Desert, gusting upwards of 20 mph, through Monday evening.
There’s a slight chance of showers by Monday night.
