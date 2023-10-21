Skip to Content
Expect cloudy and rainy conditions tomorrow

Happy Saturday everyone!

The air quality has been impacted due to some prescribed burns in the area. Many parts of the region are currently in the moderate level. Those who are more sensitive to the smoke could experience some respiratory symptoms.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight under cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We can also expect some rain on Sunday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

