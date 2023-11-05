The rainy pattern continues, breezy tomorrow

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

If you haven't yet, remember to update your clocks for the time change. Some clocks like oven clocks and car clocks will need to be changed manually. The sun will set around 4:50 PM today.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight. We can expect more rainfall later too.

Tomorrow temperatures will be similar to today with highs reaching into the 50s.

We can expect some rainy and breezy conditions Monday. Wind speeds will vary between 16 and 26 mph, occasionally reaching gusts as strong as 39 mph during the day.

There are more chances for rain during the work week. Certain areas such as La Pine and Sunriver could be seeing a mix of rain and snow soon.

We had a couple of days this past week with highs reaching the 60s, but temperatures will be cooling down a bit.

Enjoy the rest of your day.

