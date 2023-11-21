Cool temperatures with a possibility of showers by Wednesday￼

Good Monday evening Central Oregon.

Expect cloudy and cool weather Tuesday, with mild temperatures during the day, then it gets chilly by the evening.

There’s a slight chance of showers by Wednesday.

The mountains will begin to see more snow by Tuesday evening.

50/50 on the sunshine and clouds by Thanksgiving day. No rain or snow. Temperatures will reach the 40’s, a bit nippy.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US