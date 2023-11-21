Skip to Content
Cool temperatures with a possibility of showers by Wednesday

By
today at 1:00 AM
Published 12:50 AM

Good Monday evening Central Oregon.

Expect cloudy and cool weather Tuesday, with mild temperatures during the day, then it gets chilly by the evening.

There’s a slight chance of showers by Wednesday.

The mountains will begin to see more snow by Tuesday evening.

50/50 on the sunshine and clouds by Thanksgiving day. No rain or snow. Temperatures will reach the 40’s, a bit nippy.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

