Chances for rain and snow across Central Oregon

Good morning, Central Oregon!

For Sunday, we will see chances for rain and snow throughout the region.

Snow levels are set to start the day at 3400 ft. and will continue to drop down to 2100 ft. by the evening.

Highs are set to top out in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

We will see chances for rain throughout much of the day before we see those showers turn over to snow by the evening.

Then things are set to dry out heading into the start of the coming week.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, we are looking at lows down into the 20s and 30s.

There is a very slight chance that there could be some snow showers on Christmas morning.

After that, things look to dry out toward, the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Central Oregon!