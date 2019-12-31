Windy start to the new year

Local Forecast

Happy New Year's, Central Oregon!

A warm front moved through the area today, giving us much warmer temperatures.

There's a decent moisture source feeding into the region. The Cascades will see the heaviest amounts of precipitation, well over half an inch, with the eastern slopes and foothills getting at least a quarter-inch.

Overnight lows will be closer to seasonal daytime highs, reaching into the high 30s and low 40s. Expect windy conditions overnight as well. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest up to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday morning, a cold front will move into the region from the northwest, helping to drop snow levels to between 1,000 and 2,000 feet.

However, there will not be as great of a moisture in the air, and most precipitation will be a chance of snow in the higher elevations, with precipitation chances tapering off by tomorrow afternoon.

Daytime highs will be similar to overnight lows, in the 30s to mid 40s, with continued winds up to 15 miles per hour, gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

After the passage of the cold front, expect a ridge to build back into the area Thursday morning.

A short-lived ridge of high pressure will build over the area Thursday night resulting in relativity calm conditions Friday.

Another disturbance is expected to impact the area Saturday, with widespread rain and mountain snow.

Snow levels at 4500-5000 feet will fall to around 1500-2000 feet by Sunday morning.

The precipitation is expected to end by Monday afternoon as a ridge moves over the area.

