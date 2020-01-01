Calm weather for a couple of days

Local Forecast

Happy New Year, Central Oregon!

A compact trough of low pressure continues to move across the region through Wednesday night.

This system should bring moderate snow to the Cascades.

It will also foster unseasonably warm temperatures and windy conditions into the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, a ridge of high pressure will build in across the region.

Daytime highs on Thursday will be in the mid-40s.

This area of high pressure will bring mostly dry conditions through Friday and continued mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, another storm system will begin bearing down on the Pacific Coast.

This will bring a chance for rain and snow to Central Oregon and mountain snow as we head into the weekend.

Saturday through Sunday brings the greatest chance for rain and snow, but another ridge of high pressure is forecast to build into the area Tuesday, and drier conditions are expected for the start of our first full week of the new year.

