Snow on the way

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night as lows dip to the low to mid-30s and southerly winds back off to 5 to 10 mph.

The system that moved into the region Monday will get reinforced throughout the coming week, so we can expect a 30-60% chance of mixed showers all week long.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-40's and overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 20's through the end of the work week.

The weekend will be cooler, with a chance of mixed showers all weekend.