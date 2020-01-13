More winter weather on tap this week

Local Forecast

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Wintry conditions are going to continue across much of Central Oregon through Tuesday.

We saw a modest break in the clouds early this morning, but more snow is supposed to stick around into the evening.

Accumulations should amount to about an inch in the Bend area by the end of Monday, with a couple more overnight.

Monday lows will be in the 20s and gusty southwest winds at 5-15 mph stay with us till morning.

A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville until Tuesday at 10 am.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Bend, Sisters, Sunriver and La Pine until Tuesday at 7 pm.

Between Monday and Friday, the mountains could see as much as 24-30" of snow added to an already generous base.

Monday night will bring the heaviest snowfall of the week, so watch for already difficult driving conditions in the passes to worsen before they get better.

Tuesday's highs will range from the high 20s to low 30s.

The chance of snow showers will slowly diminish over the course of the week.

Highs through Friday will be in the low to mid-30s and lows will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s.