More wet weather

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Rain bands associated with the current low-pressure center pushing into the NW will deliver wind driven rain to much of the High Desert today after some brief morning clearing. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40's and SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph; gusting as high as 25-30 mph.

As this first band weakens, we will see only a slight chance of mixed showers tonight as lows dip to the mid 20's to mid 30's with southerly winds at 5-15 mph.

As this low-pressure system passes over the Pacific NW, it will bring more showers, heavy at times, to the High Desert.

This will begin to break up Thursday night and into Friday morning. At that point, we will see a marked increase to our already warm temperatures.

Friday and Saturday will see daytime highs in the low 60's under gradually clearing skies. We will then go from mostly sunny skies Saturday morning to overcast with a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. Sunday's highs will be back down to 50 degrees.

We will see additional clearing Monday, but colder air will invade that will have our highs in the upper 30's to low 40's...a little below average for the first time in a while.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!