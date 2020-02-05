Mild weather ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A chance of showers will be carried into this evening, and then we will see some partial clearing.

Lows will be in the low to mid-30s and southwest winds will become gentler overnight.

Warmer days will take us to the end of the work week.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows will be scattered through the 30s.

We will see a slight chance of scattered showers late Thursday into Thursday night and then partly cloudy skies Friday.

There will be a slight chance of mixed showers Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

A variable cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 40s will take us out of the weekend and into next week.

This current stormy flow will be good news for the mountain resorts.

Mt. Bachelor could see an addition of 1-2 feet of fresh snow between now and Saturday.

You should also be prepared for winter driving conditions in the Cascades for the next several days.