Fair today! Snow tonight?

A gradual shift in our airflow pattern will take mostly sunny skies and cloud them over a bit going into this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph. A chance of light rain will develop close to midnight. With lows dipping to and a little below freezing a chance of rain will turn to mixed showers overnight. SW winds will get little stronger at a gusty 15-20 mph.

The mixed showers tonight will start to subside Saturday morning, but those heading out to support Special Olympics Oregon by participating in the Polar Plunge may, indeed, find it a bit "polar." Overnight lows will be dipping to the mid 20's to low 30's. Those temperatures will have warmed only into the low to mid 30's when the Plunge begins at 11:00 AM. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's Saturday and Sunday. Clearing skies through the weekend will become sunny Monday and stay that way through the middle of the week. Highs during that time will be topping out in the low 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

