Clear and warm

Local Forecast

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A ridge of high pressure that is centered off the Oregon and California coast will deliver a couple of beautiful days.

Skies will stay mostly clear Monday night as lows dip into the high teens to mid 20s, something a little more normal for this time of year.

Breezes will remain light and variable.

We will see a few clouds through Tuesday and Wednesday, and a very slight chance of showers will wait until Thursday to appear.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

That slight chance of showers will extend into Thursday night and then shift to a 20% chance for snow.

Friday is expected to be be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s.

Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of isolated showers are expected late Saturday into Saturday night, breaking up Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 40s.