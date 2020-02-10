Typical Feb. 10 Day

Local Forecast

A ridge of high pressure that is centered off the Oregon and California coastlines will deliver a beautiful day to the High Desert. Sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid 40's and light and variable breezes. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows dip into the mid 20's; something a little more normal for this time of year. Breezes will remain light and variable.

We will see a few clouds through Tuesday and Wednesday and a very slight chance of showers will wait until late Wednesday to appear. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. That slight chance of showers will extend into Thursday morning and then break up. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40's. Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of isolated showers are expected late Saturday into Saturday night, breaking up Sunday morning. Highs will be in the mid 40's.

