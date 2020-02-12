Another Beautiful Day!

Local Forecast

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We start our day with plenty of sunshine, but as high pressure centered to the SW begins to weaken, we will see a few clouds develop this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and breezes will be gentle out of the SE. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's, pretty normal for this time of year. Breezes will stay light out of the SE.

Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday and thickening a bit that night. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and gentle breezes will turn a little more westerly. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little bit cooler...the mid 40's are more average. Friday night we will develop a slight chance of snow showers that will turn to mixed showers and rain on Saturday. That chance will be pulled into Sunday and then break up Sunday night. Monday, Presidents' Day, will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40's. We will cling to pleasant, warming conditions going into the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!