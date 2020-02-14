A typical February day

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of the most recent system will give us some partial clearing today, but it will also leave behind slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be around our average of 46 degrees and westerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph. More clouds will press in tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Breezes will become calm this evening and stay that way through the night.

The clouds that move in tonight are the leading edge of the NW flow that will keep a chance of mixed showers in our forecast for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and lows will be down to freezing and a little below. All of this will start to break up Monday, Presidents Day. From there, a clearing and warming trend will take us back into the low to mid 50's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!