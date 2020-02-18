More sun on the way

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Under clear skies, temperatures will dip to the single digits and teens Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be sunny and just a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Despite a few clouds building in Wednesday night, expect to stay just as cold.

Clouds will thicken a bit through Thursday, but we will stay dry and highs will stay in the upper 40s.

Under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Friday, highs will climb into the mid 50s.

Similar conditions will be in place Saturday.

The next system will move in Saturday night and Sunday. We will see cooler, but average, temperatures Sunday, with a good chance of some mixed showers, then return to mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

You can also expect highs to only reach the low 40s next Monday.