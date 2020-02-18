Sunny and warmer today

Local Forecast

A cell of high pressure centered to our NW will be responsible for delivering plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures and gentle easterly breezes today. While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will also see sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 40's and gentle breezes out of the east at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will become light tonight. Under clear skies thermometers will dip to single digits and teens.

Wednesday will be equally sunny and just a bit warmer. Despite a few clouds building in Wednesday night, expect to stay just as cold. Clouds will thicken a bit through Thursday, but we will stay dry and highs will stay in the upper 40's. Under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Friday, highs will climb into the mid 50's. Similar conditions will be in place Saturday. The next system will move in quickly Saturday night and Sunday. We will see cooler, but average, temperatures Sunday with a good chance of some mixed showers. A weaker chance of showers will take us into Monday. You can also expect highs to only reach the low 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

