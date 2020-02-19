Sunny; A Little Warmer

Local Forecast

-GOOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the Pacific NW will give us another sunny, beautiful day today. Highs will reach the upper 40's and SE breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. We will see a few clouds develop tonight, but mostly clear skies will allow overnight lows to plunge to single digits to mid-teens. Breezes will stay light out of the se. With fairly high humidity, we will see another frosty morning.

The warm up will continue through Thursday and Friday. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies highs will climb into the upper 50's by the end of the work week. We will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50's Saturday. The cloud cover will thicken quickly and deliver a good chance of mixed showers Saturday night. Mixed showers are likely through Sunday and then they will taper off Sunday night. This brief event will be great for the resorts. Mt. Bachelor is expecting as much as a foot of new snow from Saturday night through Sunday. We will see some clearing going into next week putting us under sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40's Tuesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!