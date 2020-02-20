A Few Clouds; A Little Warmer

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A low pressure moving southward off the California coast will kick a few clouds in our direction today, but no rain showers. With those clouds will come some warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 40's to low 50's and SE breezes at 10-15 mph will get a little gusty at times. Skies will be mostly clear tonight as lows dip to the upper teens to low 20's. SE breezes will become gentler at 5-10 mph.

Skies will clear Friday and out highs will get close to 60 degrees. We will see a few clouds over the weekend and an ever so slight chance of some scattered showers, but we will manage to stay warm with high in the low to mid 50's. A chance of showers will move through Sunday night into Monday and highs Monday will be in the mid 40's. We will get some clearing and warming through the middle of next week. Highs will be back into the low 50's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!