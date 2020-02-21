Enjoy a beautiful day!

Local Forecast

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a thin cloud or two over the next couple of days they will not spoil our very fair conditions. Look for plenty of sunshine today with highs reaching the mid 50's. If you see any breeze at all it will be very light out of the south and se. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will dip into the 20's and calm evening winds will turn light out of the se.

We will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday and highs will be equally pleasant...in the mid 50's. Clouds will thicken quickly in the late afternoon and that will give us a very slight chance of some scattered, mixed showers. The greatest strength of the next system will be felt by the coast, the valley and the mountains. It will leave us with about a 40% chance of showers Sunday. Highs will be staying in the low to mid 50's.

The chance of mixed showers will stretch through Sunday night into Monday morning. The clearing we see Monday will be accompanied by somewhat cooler highs in the mid to upper 40's...something a little more normal for this time of year. More clearing will carry us through the middle of next week. Highs will be climbing back into the mid 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!