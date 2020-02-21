Sunny and warm Saturday

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Lows Friday night will be in the high 20s to low 30s and calm evening winds will turn light out of the southeast.

We will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday and highs will be equally pleasant...in the mid 50s.

Clouds will thicken overnight and that will give us a very slight chance of some scattered, mixed showers Sunday.

Highs will be staying in the low to mid 50s.

The chance of mixed showers will stretch through Sunday night.

The clearing we see Monday will be accompanied by somewhat cooler highs in the mid to upper 40's...something a little more normal for this time of year.

More clearing will carry us through the middle of next week.

Highs will be climbing back into the mid 50s to low 60s.