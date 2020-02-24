A week of warmups

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Skies will stay mostly sunny today, but residual cool air from the system that passed through the NW yesterday will keep our highs a little below average. Those highs will be in the mid 40's. Some areas north of Redmond will see breezy conditions, but nothing like yesterday. Most will see southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20's and light and variable breezes.

We will see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the work week as highs climb into the low to mid 60's by Friday. Look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the low to mid 50's. A chance of showers will build in late in the day and stay with us Saturday night. With lows at and a little below freezing, that will mean a chance of snow showers that will stretch into Sunday morning. Sunday will bring some partial clearing and high in the mid to upper 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!