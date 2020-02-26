A nice, fair day

Local Forecast

A moderate flow of mild air out of the NW will deliver a sunny, warm day to the High Desert today. We will likely see a few thin clouds, but nothing that will threaten any rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 50's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 30's and breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

The warmup will continue through the end of the work week. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50's. Mostly sunny skies Friday will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 60's. The few clouds we see Friday will be the leading edge of the nest system to press into the Pacific NW. Skies will become mostly cloudy Friday night. Thicker clouds Saturday will deliver a chance of mixed showers as daytime highs back off to the mid to upper 40's. Some partial clearing Sunday with highs in the mid 40's will minimize the chance of more showers. Even though temperatures climb back into the low 50's Monday and Tuesday, we will see a chance of mixed showers carry us into next week.

