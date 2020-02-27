Redmond hits record high – 67!

Local Forecast

Good evening, Central Oregon!

Redmond hit a high Thursday of 67 degrees, besting the long-stand record set in 1967 of 63.

It's also the warmest day so far in 2020.

Skies will stay clear Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 30s and southeast breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph.

We may see some thin clouds Friday, but temperatures will be equally mild...in the high 50s to low 60s.

The next weak system to push into the Northwest will thicken clouds a bit Friday night and then deliver a chance of mixed showers Saturday.

High Saturday will dip down 20 degrees back closer to normal, in the mid 40s.

After the brief system, skies will begin to clear Saturday night. Expect to see mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will dip down 20 degrees back closer to normal in the mid 40s.

We will be partly cloudy next Monday, with highs in the low 50s.

A chance of showers will develop Monday night and stay with us through Tuesday, when highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We should get back to mostly sunny conditions next Wednesday.

