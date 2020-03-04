A beautiful day!

Local Forecast

The day starts out cool, but mild and we can expect a very nice warm up this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny through the morning and we will see highs topping out around 60 degrees. NW breezes will be pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will be clear to mostly clear tonight and that will help our lows to dip back to something a little more normal for this time of year, in the mid 20's. Gentle breezes will turn southerly.

Thursday looks to be even warmer. Under mostly sunny skies highs will reach the low to mid 60's. Thickening clouds Thursday night will bring a slight chance of rain showers Friday. Highs will be cooling back down to something more average, in the low to mid 50's. Expect to see a chance of mixed showers Friday night as lows drop to freezing and a little below. That chance of showers will break up Saturday morning and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40's. We will see mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the upper 40's. Clearing and warming will continue into next week. By Tuesday, we will be back under sunny skies with highs in the mid 50's.

