Warmest day of the week

As high pressure gains a little strength over the region, our skies will go from partly cloudy this morning to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60's and SW winds at 5-15 mph will be gusting as high as 20-25 mph. Skies will turn partly cloudy again tonight. Lows will be at or a little below freezing. Breezes will turn much gentler; out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Today's winds are an indicator of a system moving into the Pacific NW that will thicken our clouds through the day Friday and deliver a chance of some late-day showers. With Friday night's lows dipping below freezing, we will see a chance of mixed showers that will taper off as snow showers Saturday morning. This will not be a big event for us, but it is likely to bring 4-5" of fresh snow to Mt. Bachelor. It will also leave us cooler for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40's under mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the upper 40's. We will see continued clearing and warming going into next week. By Wednesday, we will see highs back up around 60 degrees.

