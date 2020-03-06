Mild; PM showers

Local Forecast

The advance of a cold front from the Pacific will bring rain to the coast and valley, snow to the Cascades and thickening clouds to Central Oregon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Rain showers this evening will turn to mixed showers tonight and snow by morning as lows dip into the 20's. Light NW breezes will calm after midnight.

Snow in the Cascades will begin as early as mid-morning. Snowfall will increase this evening and deliver as much as 5-6" over the next 36 hours. While this will be good news for the resorts, weekend travelers going over the Cascades are very likely to run into winter driving conditions on the passes beginning as early as tonight.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: …officially starts at 2:00 AM Sunday, but many like to turn those clocks ahead before retiring Saturday night.

All of this will begin to break up early Sunday morning, but we will be left with pretty chilly temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 40's with lows that night in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 40's. A variable cloud cover will be accompanied by warming temperatures next week. By Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies, with highs around 60 degrees.

