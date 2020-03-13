The transition day is here

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

There's a chance for rain this evening that will turn to mixed showers and then to snow as our temperatures drop to the mid 20s Friday night.

Gusty breezes at 5-15 mph will turn westerly overnight.

Much of Central Oregon, along with the Cascades and areas to our north, will remain under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for much of the weekend.

The mountain snow will be good news for the resorts, but BE AWARE that winter driving conditions will return to the mountain passes very quickly.

With this system will come some very cold temperatures.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s and Sunday will be topping out in the low 30s.

Snow showers will stay with us through the weekend and then taper off Sunday night.

Mt. Bachelor could see as much as a foot of snow during that time.

Local accumulations could range from an inch or two all the way to 3-5" at the upper elevations.

A variable cloud cover will stay with us through next week.

The warm-up we see will be very gradual.

We won't get back to the low 50s until Thursday at the soonest, which is also the first day of Spring.