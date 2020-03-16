Another cold day

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A major winter storm that continues to move southward along the California coast will send a few clouds in our direction. Scattered snow showers are a possibility for much of the region through the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for the rest of the day as highs only reach the mid to upper 30's, with light northerly breezes. It'll be mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the teens and calm winds.

The rest of the work week will see a variable cloud cover that will include a modest warming trend. We will be back to average temperatures, in the mid 50's, by Thursday. The coming weekend will vary from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!