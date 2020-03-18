Cool, But Fair Day

Local Forecast

As a low pressure center moves off to the east we will be left under clearer skies and warming conditions. Today we can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40's...still a bit below average. If we see any breeze at all it will be light out of the north. We will stay mostly clear tonight with light and variable breezes. Overnight lows will be in the low 20's.

Thursday is the first day of Spring and it will feel just like is should with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50's. Friday will be equally pleasant and that will lead us into a very nice weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50's. The next system will push into the NW Sunday night and deliver a chance of showers that will stay with us through Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. With overnight lows dropping to freezing and a little below, some snow may mix with the rain showers, especially at the upper elevations.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

