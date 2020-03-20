Spring has sprung!

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Friday night.

Lows will be in the 20s. Breezes that turn calm in the evening will stay calm overnight.

With plenty of sunshine all weekend, we will see highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Clouds will thicken Sunday night and deliver a chance of showers across the region Monday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

With lows dropping into the 20s Monday night, a chance of mixed showers will turn to a chance of snow showers by Tuesday morning.

A chance of showers will stay with us Tuesday as highs top out in the mid to upper 40s.

This will break up through the day Wednesday.

By Thursday, we will be under partly cloudy skies, with highs around 50 degrees.