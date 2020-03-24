Cool w/ Chance of Showers

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A slow moving storm center heading southward along the coast will send clouds and a chance of showers into Central Oregon today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and westerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph. Breezes will be light and variable overnight. Lows will dip into the 20's and we will see a slight chance of some scattered snow showers.

Storm activity will break up Wednesday morning, but we will be left with some chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows will be in the mid 20's. Thursday will mark the beginning of a gradual warm up under partly cloudy skies. We will be around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday with a very slight chance of isolated showers Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50's. We will see a slight chance of scattered showers Sunday and Monday with highs around 60.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!