The current slow-moving storm is centered right over Portland this morning, and it will deliver a variable cloud cover with a slight chance of scattered showers to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will be a bit gustier in some areas. Partial clearing tonight will help lows drop into the upper teens to low 20's. NW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

The warmup that we see over the next few days will be very gradual. We will see mostly sunny skies Thursday, but highs will only reach the upper 40's. Friday, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40's. We will return to average daytime highs, in the mid 50's, for the weekend. A chance of scattered, mixed showers will accompany those average highs.

Temperatures will continue to warm Monday and Tuesday. The chance of showers will weaken through the middle of the week.

