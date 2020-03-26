Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we get to enjoy a break between systems and it will also mark the beginning of very gradual warming trend. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs ranging from the mid 40's to the low 50's. Breezes will be pretty gentle out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the 20's and breezes will be light and variable.

The warmup will continue into the weekend and it will be accompanied by a thickening cloud cover. We will be in the mid 50's Saturday and we can expect rain showers to begin about mid-day Saturday. Cooler air will mix with that chance of showers Sunday, but the warm up will continue into next week. There will only be a slight chance of scattered showers next week. By Wednesday highs will be back up close to 60 degrees.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!