More rain and snow on the way

Local Forecast

Central Oregon has seen isolated rain showers throughout the day Saturday, with winds out of the west mainly between 5-10 miles per hour.

Those conditions stick with us through Saturday night, with snow likely in La Pine.

Sunday will look similar to Saturday, with another chance for isolated snow showers on the High Desert, with mixed showers expected in the southern parts of the region.

On Monday and Tuesday, rain and snow showers are likely for all of Central Oregon. West winds are predicted between 20-25 miles per hour, with gusts possibly topping out around 40 m.p.h.

Then partly cloudy skies dominate the rest of your weather week from Wednesday through Sunday.