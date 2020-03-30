Cool, Wind & Rain

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are setting up for a series of storm systems to move through the Pacific NW and the first one has already settled in. Rain showers began early this morning and they can be expected to stay with us through the day. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's. Winds out of the W at 20-30 mph will gust as high as 45 mph. Mixed showers will accompany lows in the mid 20's to low 30's and SW winds at 10-5 mph tonight.

Rain is likely to stay with us through Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. Highs will only be in the mid 40's with pretty breezy conditions. We will get a short break between systems Thursday. While highs get back into the low 50's Friday, the rain will return. We will live with a chance of showers through the weekend. By Sunday we will be back into the mid 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!