Cold & rainy/snowy

A slow-moving storm center passing eastward to our north will continue to pull cold, winter weather into the Pacific NW. Snow in the Cascades will be heavy at times, making for hazardous driving. The High Desert will receive more much-needed rain today. Highs will be in upper 30's to mid 40's, with gusty westerly winds at 5-15 mph. A slight chance of snow showers tonight, with lows in the 20's.

Showers will taper off Wednesday, but we will remain cold. Highs will be in the low 40's and lows will be in the 20's. Thursday and Friday will stay chilly, in the mid to upper 40's, with a variable cloud cover. Even with a modest warmup, we will still be below average this weekend. We can also expect scattered showers Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

